martes, 11 de octubre de 2016
En otra casa en Movistar+
El documental
En otra casa
, dirigido por Vanessa Rousselot y con distribución de Playtime Audiovisuales, se podrá ver en
Movistarplus
.
Feachas de emisión
19 de octubre, a las 20.55h
23 de octubre, a las 17.20h
29 de octubre, a las 10.25h
En otra casa
,
Playtime audiovisuales
,
Vanessa Rousselot
