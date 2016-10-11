martes, 11 de octubre de 2016

En otra casa en Movistar+

El documental En otra casa, dirigido por Vanessa Rousselot y con distribución de Playtime Audiovisuales, se podrá ver en Movistarplus.

Feachas de emisión
  • 19 de octubre, a las 20.55h
  • 23 de octubre, a las 17.20h
  • 29 de octubre, a las 10.25h
